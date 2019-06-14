BOY ON BIKE KILLED | A child riding a bicycle was fatally hit by a car Thursday evening in Cascade Township. Deputies do not suspect drug and alcohol played a role in the crash, but it remains under investigation.

MI ROADS BUDGET | Sales taxes collected at the pump would be shifted to road repairs under a budget plan approved by a divided Michigan House. Majority Republicans billed it as a key component of their counterproposal to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's call for higher fuel taxes to fix deteriorating infrastructure.

GR PRIDE FESTIVAL | Diversity, inclusion and fun. That is what makes up the annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival. The excitement kicks off at Calder Plaza on Saturday, June 15. Activities run from noon until 11 p.m.

DEMS DEBATE DRAWING | The Democratic National Committee announced the 20 candidates have qualified for the party's first presidential debates later this month. The campaign's opening debates are set for June 26-27 in Miami.

NBA FINALS | The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions for the first time. The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. The Raptors won the series 4-2, denying the Warriors what would have been a third straight championship.

THE FORECAST | Temperatures will bounce back Friday but rain will impact a portion of the upcoming weekend. Today will be partly cloudy with highs warming up a touch into the upper 60s.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.