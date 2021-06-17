Early Morning Rush: Friday, June 18

Here's what you should know for Friday, June 18.

RESTRICTIONS LIFTING TUESDAY | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that all COVID-19 epidemic orders on gatherings and masking will be lifted June 22. The restrictions were scheduled to be lifted July 1, but a continued downward trend in new cases has accelerated the process, according to the state.

UNEMPLOYMENT BONUS BILL | With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, some believe Michigan should end federal unemployment benefits to nudge people back to work. House Republicans have passed a bill that would help with that, ending the extra $300 a week currently given to people on unemployment. The bill now goes to the state senate for consideration.

JUNETEENTH EVENTS | West Michigan is celebrating Juneteenth this weekend in a variety of ways, including the Justice 4 All Juneteenth Jam, multiple vaccine clinics, blood drives and more. The celebrations come just a year after Grand Rapids started sponsoring the holiday and one day after President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday.

FORECAST | Warm & humid Father's Day weekend. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.