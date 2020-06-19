Early Morning Rush: Friday, June 19, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

SOCIAL ZONES | Starting Friday, social zones will start popping up all over Grand Rapids. The project is a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids and Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. The goal is to help businesses negatively impacted by coronavirus bounce back.

PHASE 5 BY JULY | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state's emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there has been a reduction in case counts and the governor has relaxed certain restrictions over the last several weeks on business activities and daily life. On June 10, the Upper Peninsula and the region surrounding Traverse City were moved in phase 5 of the MI Safe Start Plan. If current trends continue, the rest of the state will follow by July 4.

POLICE DEFUNDING | While the idea of defunding police departments has swept the nation in recent weeks, officers in Grand Rapids made it clear they are not in favor of it. The suggestion made in recent weeks by both citizens and city leaders involves lowering the current police funding from roughly 39% of the city budget to 32%, which equates to relocating $9.4 million. But officers say that will not benefit the public.

CELEBRATING JUNETEENTH | Juneteenth is the annual celebration marking the end of slavery in the United States. In Grand Rapids, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss recognized the holiday with a citywide proclamation. There are a number of events happening throughout the Grand Rapids this weekend to celebrate this holiday, here's how you can celebrate.

FORECAST | Temperatures and humidity levels creep higher followed by showers for Father's Day. Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs around 90°. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.