IRAN LATEST | The U.S. on Friday has barred American-registered aircraft from flying over parts of the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman amid the heightened tensions after Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down a U.S. drone.

GRPD OFFICER FIRED | The City of Grand Rapids has confirmed the firing of a Grand Rapids Police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a driver during a traffic stop earlier this year.

GRPD DEFENDS ARRESTING KID | Grand Rapids Police Department's interim police chief David Kiddle defended the actions of officers involved in the arrest of a 12-year-old boy, saying they "were very calm and respectful, and treated the issue as it should have been treated."

FARMERS GET STATE AID | The Senate approved a bill that would add $15 million to a low-interest loan program to help farmers who are grappling with crop losses associated with historic rainfall. The House is expected to quickly send the bill to the governor's desk for her signature.

SMITH'S BRIDGE CLOSING | About 6,000 vehicles a day will have to find another way to get around the west side of Spring Lake, when Smith’s Bridge is closed indefinitely in the very near future.

THE FORECAST | Warm sunshine returns Friday, with highs in the mid 70s. Today will be mostly sunny and warmer -- and summer officially arrives at 11:54 a.m.

