Early Morning Rush: Friday, June 25

Here's what you should know for Friday, June 25.

KZOO BOY KILLED | A 9-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Kalamazoo Thursday afternoon. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Street and James Street.

MUSKEGON CO BULLYING | Muskegon County Commissioner Zach Lahring not only represents Muskegon County's fifth district, he's also chair of the Muskegon County Republican party. In a Facebook post Wednesday, June 23, Lahring shared a photo of Muskegon County Commission Chair Bob Scolnik wearing a blond wig with commentary that included "who knew the little queer had a shoe fetish."

UNEMPLOYMENT BILL | Republican lawmakers have voted to stop a $300 weekly federal supplement that is added to unemployed workers’ benefits in Michigan, though the measure is expected to be vetoed when it reaches Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

FORECAST | Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through next Thursday along with tropical humidity. Get the full forecast here.

