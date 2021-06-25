x
News

Early Morning Rush: Friday, June 25

Here's what you should know for Friday, June 25.
KZOO BOY KILLED A 9-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Kalamazoo Thursday afternoon. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Street and James Street.

MUSKEGON CO BULLYING Muskegon County Commissioner Zach Lahring not only represents Muskegon County's fifth district, he's also chair of the Muskegon County Republican party. In a Facebook post Wednesday, June 23, Lahring shared a photo of Muskegon County Commission Chair Bob Scolnik wearing a blond wig with commentary that included "who knew the little queer had a shoe fetish." 

UNEMPLOYMENT BILL | Republican lawmakers have voted to stop a $300 weekly federal supplement that is added to unemployed workers’ benefits in Michigan, though the measure is expected to be vetoed when it reaches Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. 

FORECAST | Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through next Thursday along with tropical humidity. Get the full forecast here.

