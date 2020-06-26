Early Morning Rush: Friday, June 26, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

DEATHS ON NW SIDE | Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a couple of deaths on the Northwest side of the city. Friday morning, authorities confirmed a death investigation and the night before a body was located in a different area. Not many other details were released on either situation.

MISSING ADA WOMAN | An 84-year-old woman is missing and could be in danger. She has dementia and diabetes, but does not have her medication with her. She was last seen in Ada on June 25.

SPRINT STORE ROBBERY | Authorities in Holland are looking for the suspects that robbed a Sprint store Thursday afternoon. Multiple men entered the store and took several items. They were able to evade the sheriff's office after a short pursuit in heavy traffic.

DEFUND GR POLICE | A group in Grand Rapids is calling for the defunding of the Grand Rapids Police Department by June 30. Their campaign wants to see the city host an emergency meeting to reduce the department's funding to 32% of the city's budget.

FORECAST | Strong to severe thunderstorms will move through West Michigan Friday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail are the biggest threats. Get the full forecast here.

