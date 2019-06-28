DEMOCRATIC DEBATE RECAP | Four of the top five polling presidential candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden, senators Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders, and Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, in the Democrats' race met on-stage Thursday, and race, health and Donald Trump were among the hottest issues.

GRPD MEETING | City leaders along with the Grand Rapids Interim Police Chief David Kiddle are set to talk about the uptick in violence this summer at a press conference Friday morning. The city has seen 10 shootings in the course of a 5-day period, the latest at a park on the southeast side.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD CLOSING | The Planned Parenthood in Muskegon is officially closing its doors Friday, June 28. The Muskegon County Board of Commissioners voted in April to end their lease agreement with Planned Parenthood of Michigan, evicting them from the county's health department building.

STAND UP FOR THE CURE CHANGES | The fifth annual Standup for the Cure announced the event this weekend will be in a different place. High water conditions at Harbour Town Beach has forced organizers to move the fundraising event to Ross Park.

TWITTER WARNING LABELS | Presidents and other world leaders and political figures who use Twitter to threaten or abuse others could find their tweets slapped with warning labels. The new policy , announced by the company on Thursday, comes amid complaints from activists and others that President Donald Trump has gotten a free pass from Twitter to post hateful messages and attack his enemies in ways they say could lead to violence.

THE FORECAST | Serious heat and humidity will be common themes for West Michigan's weather into the weekend. Today will be partly cloudy, very warm and very humid with scattered thunderstorms possible.

