Early Morning Rush: Friday, June 4

Here's what you should know for Friday, June 4.

MISSING MAN | The Kent County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating a missing vulnerable adult. Steven Crawford, 60, was last seen in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue SE and 44th Street SE walking north around 1 p.m. Thursday. Crawford resides at an adult foster care home in Gaines Township.

CHILD PREDATOR STING | A child predator has been taken off the streets after an undercover operation, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. Court records reveal that Jeramy Lee Vanderkodde, 43, offered a t-shirt or gaming cards to a 14-year-old girl in exchange for sex. However, there was no 14-year-old girl — Vanderkodde was actually communicating with an undercover deputy.



VACCINE DAY OF EDUCATION | Today, the National Association of Broadcasters is kicking off a national vaccine call-to-action. It’s happening for a month, ahead of July 4, when the White House says it is hoping to reach its goal of 70% of American adults being fully vaccinated. 13 ON YOUR SIDE is joining in on these efforts to keep you informed on all things vaccine.

FORECAST | Drying out through the middle of next week. Temperatures climb into the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

