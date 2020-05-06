Early Morning Rush: Friday, June 5, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

RETAIL OPEN | Retailers are open this weekend without appointment. The news comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order on Monday. By signing Executive Order 2020-110, Whitmer is moving the state to phase four of the MI Safe Start Plan.

MEMORIAL FOR GEORGE FLOYD | "You changed the world George, we're gonna keep marching George, we're gonna keep fighting George," Al Sharpton said as he delivered the eulogy at George Floyd's memorial. After more than a week of protests family and friends said goodbye to Floyd at a memorial service in Minneapolis.

WHITMER ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR REFORM | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her support for a series of policy plans for police reform this week. Among other things, Whitmer called for new training and policies to create a police culture where all Michiganders are treated with dignity and respect.

BUFFALO POLICE SUSPENDED | Police had said the man was injured when he tripped and fell. However, video from the scene shows the man was pushed by police.

FORECAST | Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers. High 82°. S winds shifting W at 5-15 mph.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.