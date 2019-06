ROAD CLOSURES FOR FESTIVAL | Today marks the start of this year's Festival of the Arts, and the City of Grand Rapids is getting all the preparations together. A number of downtown streets were closed Thursday evening and will stay closed all the way until Sunday night when the festival ends.

SALES TAX FOR ROAD FUNDING | House Republicans unveiled a budget plan that would dedicate Michigan's 6% sales tax on motor fuel to road construction, which they said could avoid a 45-cents-a-gallon gasoline and diesel tax increase proposed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

DON'T TOUCH THE GRAND RIVER | The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) found high levels of E. coli in the Grand River at two locations in Ionia County and have issued a 'no body contact' advisory for those areas.

ANNIVERSARY OF KZOO BIKE CRASH | It is a solemn day for many people in the Kalamazoo community. Friday, June 7, marks three years since a deadly crash in Kalamazoo claimed the lives of five bicyclists and critically injured four others.

GUNS FOR GROCERIES | The first ever Guns for Groceries Community Health and Safety Day is a chance for any Muskegon County resident to swap a gun for a Meijer gift card. The community and police effort is planned for Saturday, June 8 at Rowan Park. Organizers believe it will reduce some of the violent crimes in the community.

THE FORECAST | 80+ degree high temperatures are back for much of West Michigan. Today will be sunny and seasonable.

