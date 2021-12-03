Early Morning Rush: Friday, March 12, 2021

Here's what you should know for Friday, March 12

VACCINE GOAL | President Joe Biden used his first prime-time address to announce his plan to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1. This goal does not mean everyone will get vaccinated by May 1, rather everyone will be able to register and get a place in line.

STIMULUS CHECKS | The White House says the first stimulus payments could go out as soon as this week. President Biden signed the massive stimulus bill Thursday, which will include $1,400 payments for most Americans. The government says most people should receive their money by late March.

CEDAR SPRINGS | Cedar Springs students return to the classroom today. Students were sent home early Thursday after a bomb threat to the high school. Authorities confirmed the building was safe and there was no credible threat after investigating. Students will return and the school says that counselors and other mental health services will be available for students and staff.

FORECAST | A dry weekend is ahead with plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday. Get the full forecast here.

