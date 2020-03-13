COVID-19 CLOSES SCHOOLS | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all public, private and boarding K-12 schools to close starting Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5 to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.

NEW COVID-19 CASES IN MI | Ten additional cases of coronavirus tested presumptive positive on Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. This brings the state total to 12 cases -- four are in West Michigan.

NATIONAL CORONAVIRUS LATEST | The death toll for COVID-19 in the U.S. is now over 40, with more than 1,600 confirmed cases. Johns Hopkins University says 45 states now have confirmed cases of the virus. Meanwhile, a Brazilian official who met with President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House has not said whether the president will be tested.

KENT COUNTY POT SHOP | Kent County's first recreational marijuana store is expected to open Friday morning in Lowell. Meds Cafe will start adult-use sales at 9 a.m. inside the old Family Video on Main Street.

FORECAST | Friday will feature strong winds, sunshine and cooler temperatures ahead of the weekend. High 42°.

