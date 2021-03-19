Early Morning Rush: Friday, March 19, 2021

Here's what you should know for Friday, March 19.

GR INDUSTRIAL FIRE | Crews battled a large fire overnight at an industrial building on the southwest side of Grand Rapids. The fire left the roof of the building heavily damaged and knocked out power in the surrounding area. An electrical pole near the building also caught fire, splintering in the process.

AMWAY CUTS | Thursday, Amway announced 6% of its total workforce will be cut, mostly from the company's headquarters in Ada. Amway said 15,000 people globally and 900 within the U.S. will be out of job following this announcement.

MSU LOSES TO UCLA | UCLA knocked out MSU from the big dance Thursday. The two teams battled it out in a first-four game and took it to overtime. Ultimately, UCLA took the win, 86-80. The Bruins will now take on No. 6 seed BYU on Saturday night.

FORECAST | Perfect start to astronomical spring this weekend with sunshine and milder temperatures. Get the full forecast here.

