MI COVID-19 CASES SKYROCKET | Michigan's cases of COVID-19 increased from 110 on Wednesday to 334 on Thursday. State officials said data from additional labs are the reason for the jump.

NATIONAL ECONOMIC STIMULUS | The Trump administration may release more information about a federal stimulus package that would send $1,200 directly to millions of Americans, depending on their income. The proposal would also extend the tax filing deadline to July 15.

MEIJER ADJUSTS HOURS | Meijer will no longer be open 24 hours starting Friday. It will close overnight at 10 p.m. and reopen each morning at 8 a.m. The adjustment is allow time for employees to deep clean and restock, as well as dedicate shopping time for senior citizens and vulnerable customers.

BODY FOUND AT HOLLAND STATE PARK | The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office discovered a body pinned beneath the surface of Lake Michigan by several large boulders at Holland State Park Thursday night. The body was removed and taken to an area hospital for an autopsy.

FORECAST | Friday morning showers will end. The afternoon will be partially clear, windy and cooler. Temperatures are expected to fall to 30° by late afternoon.

