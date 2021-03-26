Early Morning Rush: Friday, March 26, 2021

Here's what you should know for Friday, March 26.

MI CASES SPIKING | Michigan is continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. The MDHHS confirmed more than 5,200 cases Thursday – the second highest case rate in the country. Local health officials say hospitals are not nearing capacity at this time, but that could change, as hospitalizations can lag a couple weeks behind rising case counts.

COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS UNLIKELY | Michigan, which not long ago had one of the country’s lowest COVID-19 infection rates, is confronting an alarming spike that some experts worry could be a harbinger nationally. However, Whitmer does not plan to tighten restrictions on indoor dining, sports and other activities that were eased in recent months.

JENISON SUPERINTENDENT RETIRES | The Jenison Public School District is beginning its search for a new superintendent. Tom TenBrink is retiring at the end of the school year after 18 years with the district. Jenison will interview four candidates and hope to have a new superintendent by July 1.

By afternoon, showers move east and sunshine breaks out.

