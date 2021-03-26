x
Early Morning Rush: Friday, March 26, 2021

Here's what you should know for Friday, March 26.
MI CASES SPIKING | Michigan is continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. The MDHHS confirmed more than 5,200 cases Thursday – the second highest case rate in the country. Local health officials say hospitals are not nearing capacity at this time, but that could change, as hospitalizations can lag a couple weeks behind rising case counts.

COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS UNLIKELY Michigan, which not long ago had one of the country’s lowest COVID-19 infection rates, is confronting an alarming spike that some experts worry could be a harbinger nationally. However, Whitmer does not plan to tighten restrictions on indoor dining, sports and other activities that were eased in recent months. 

JENISON SUPERINTENDENT RETIRES The Jenison Public School District is beginning its search for a new superintendent. Tom TenBrink is retiring at the end of the school year after 18 years with the district. Jenison will interview four candidates and hope to have a new superintendent by July 1.

FORECAST | By afternoon, showers move east and sunshine breaks out. Get the full forecast here.

5 Day Planner - March 25, 2021

