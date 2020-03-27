US COVID-19 CASES | The US now has the highest total number of cases, surpassing China and Italy. Cases are still rising significantly in New York, Louisiana and Michigan -- the US has more than 85,000 cases and more than 1,200 Americans have died. President Donald Trump said during a press briefing Thursday that it shows how much the nation is testing.

SPECTRUM WALK-IN CLINICS CLOSED | All Spectrum Health walk-in clinics will be closed temporarily. The closure takes effect immediately and walk-in locations will be closed until further notice. Patients are encouraged to connect with a provider virtually in order to limit unnecessary exposure to COVID-19.

VOTE ON STIMULUS BILL | The House is set to vote on an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic stimulus rescue plan that will pour $1,200 direct payments to individuals and a flood of subsidized loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses facing extinctions as the COVID-19 pandemic takes a toll on the US economy and health care.

WHITMER SEEKS FEDERAL HELP | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday she has requested assistance from the federal government to aid Michigan families during the pandemic. She said if the declaration is granted, the state would be able to provide critical resources including meals, mental heath care, rental assistance and temporary housing.

FREMONT BAGGER | When Fremont High School closed, Jaxon Deur wanted to stay busy. He turned his part-time job as a grocery 'bagger' into full-time help for his community. Deur takes grocery orders for those unable to leave their homes and delivers their items.

FORECAST | Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild with showers developing in the evening -- and possibly thunderstorms rolling through this weekend. Today's high temperatures will be around 56°.

