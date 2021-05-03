Early Morning Rush: Friday, March 5, 2021

Here's what you should know for Friday, March 5

RESTRICTIONS ROLLBACK | Rolled back restrictions across Michigan take effect Friday. Most notably, bars and restaurants can serve at 50% capacity and stay open until 10 p.m. Students and arenas are allowed to have 750 guests, if seating capacity is over 10,000. Casinos are allowed to be at 30% capacity.

WEST MICHIGAN VACCINES | As the state prepares to expand vaccine eligibility to those 50 and older -- some West Michigan counties still have a long way to go in vaccinating the current group. Allegan County says it will take at least three weeks to get through the 65 and older waiting list. Newaygo County says based on Census data, they know a lot of people 65 and older haven't even signed up yet to get the vaccine.

MICHIGAN WINS B1G | Franz Wagner scored 19 points, Hunter Dickinson added 14 and No. 2 Michigan wrapped up the Big Ten title with a 69-50 victory over rival Michigan State. The Spartans will finish with a losing conference record for the first time since 1993.

FORECAST | Dry and sunny this weekend. Warmer next week.

