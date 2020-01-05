STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan's state of emergency to May 15, without approval from the House of Representatives. The Republican-led House voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging the Democratic governor's authority and actions to combat the pandemic.

RESTAURANTS REMAIN CLOSED | Gov. Whitmer also extended the executive order requiring places like bars, restaurants, theaters and casinos to remain closed until May 28. Food and drinks can still be sold using delivery, walk-up, drive through or window services. Whitmer maintains that extension is the continue social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

JOBLESS CLAIMS | Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began. The pandemic has forced millions of employers to close their doors as the U.S. economy has slid further into a crisis that's becoming the most devastating since the 1930s. More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week.

ANOTHER RELIEF PACKAGE | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says state and local governments are seeking up to $1 trillion for coronavirus costs. It's an eye-popping sum for the next relief package that’s certain to run into opposition from Senate Republicans. But Pelosi said the money would prevent layoffs of front-line workers.

FORECAST | West Michigan gets a chance to dry out this weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny and milder. High 65°.

5 Day Planner - April 30, 2020

13 On Your Side

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.