Early Morning Rush: Friday, May 14, 2021

CDC MASK GUIDANCE MICHIGAN | There may be new CDC guidelines that say masks are no longer required in certain settings, but that isn’t yet the case in Michigan. Masks are still required in stores and businesses, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. They said they are reviewing the new guidelines.

GRPS VACCINE CLINICS 12+ | Today is the third and final day of the vaccine clinic being offered through the Grand Rapids Public Schools district. The clinic has recently opened up to students ages 12 and older. Today’s clinic is at the gym in Union High School from 2 to 8 p.m. Vaccinations are by appointment only and students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

SPRING LAKE SOCIAL DISTRICTS | Another West Michigan city is getting closer to approving a social district. Spring Lake is expected to join Grand Rapids, Rockford and several other cities in approving districts that allow outdoor alcohol consumption in designated areas. Village Council is expected to pass a resolution supporting the district at their next meeting on Monday.

FORECAST | Low 70s are here through the weekend before summer air moves in next week.

