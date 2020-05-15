x
Early Morning Rush: Friday, May 15, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.
Credit: 13 OYS

NURSING HOME OUTBREAK | More than 20 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported among residents at a nursing home in Grand Haven. 

HEARING AGAINST WHITMER | The first hearing in a lawsuit filed by the Michigan Legislature against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled for Friday morning.

LANSING PROTEST | Michigan State Police said there were no arrests the protest against Whitmer's stay at home order in Lansing. A couple hundred people gathered in heavy rain to rally, which may have played a role in the size of the protest -- which was smaller than previous rallies.

FEDERAL RELIEF BILL VOTE | The House is expected to vote Friday on another massive rescue bill that would pump almost $1 trillion to state and local governments and renew $1,200 cash payments for individuals. 

UNEMPLOYMENT FILINGS SLOW | Michigan saw a slight decrease in the number of people filing for employment last week, according to data release for the US Labor Department. Michigan still has the second-highest unemployment rate in country behind California. 

FORECAST | Friday will feature morning showers before becoming mostly sunny and warmer. High of 71° expected.

Credit: 13 On Your Side Forecast
Rain still coming down this morning but thunderstorms move east. Rain will wrap up this morning

