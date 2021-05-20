Early Morning Rush: Friday, May 21

Here's what you should know for Friday, May 21.

MI COVID RULES RELAXED | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the major loosening of economic restrictions on Thursday. The state has limited occupancy in restaurants and other venues since March 2020, when the coronavirus first hit. The state will fully lift outdoor capacity limits on June 1 and, starting July 1, end indoor gathering caps that were put in place to curb COVID-19.

DEVOS CLINIC FINAL DAY | Today is the last day to get the COVID-19 shot at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place. It opened up earlier this year on Jan. 25, at a time when supply was low and demand was high. Since then, in less than four months, roughly 230,000 shots have been administered. In its final day, the clinic will give out second doses only to about 2,500 patients before closing its doors.

GR CITY BUDGET | Grand Rapids city leaders passed the proposed nearly $546 million budget Thursday with no changes. GRPD's budget was a focal point of public budget discussions that occurred over the last few weeks. It's budget accounts for a smaller percentage than last year, nearly 36% versus 39% of the general operating fund— but the department actually receives about $700,000 more.

WHITMER CHALLENGER | Tudor Dixon, the co-host of a conservative online news show, has announced her run for Michigan governor, becoming the latest candidate to enter the 2022 Republican primary in a bid to challenge Democrat Gretchen Whitmer.

FORECAST | The heat of summer continues this weekend. Much-needed rain returns Sunday afternoon. Get the full forecast here.

