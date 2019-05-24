MEMORIAL DAY TRAVEL | Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and nearly 1.3 million Michiganders will be traveling to their weekend getaways. That is the largest number in almost 15 years.

AUTO INSURANCE REFORM | Michigan lawmakers will gather for a rare, extra day of session before the Memorial Day weekend as Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer work on a possible deal to reduce the state's high auto insurance premiums.

CATHOLIC CHURCH PROBE | Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel, is expected to share an update on the state's investigation into sex abuse at Michigan's seven Catholic dioceses.

POT SHOP PLANS | The Grand Rapids Planning Commission met yesterday evening to approve and deny some medical marijuana business applications. The first applicant was unanimously denied, however an applicant hoping to open a business on East Mall Drive was unanimously approved.

MISSING KZOO TEEN | Authorities in Kalamazoo are asking for the communities help in locating a 15-year-old girl who hasn't been since since May 20.

PARADE OF STORMS | A series of storms will keep rain in the forecast for part of the holiday weekend.

