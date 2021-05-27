Early Morning Rush: Friday, May 28

Here's what you should know for Friday, May 28.

CELL PHONE STORE BREAK-IN | Grand Rapids police are investigating after a suspected break-in at a local cell phone store. The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. Friday at the Boost Mobile on Plainfield Avenue. Police did not say if anything was stolen, but they do believe a stolen vehicle may have been involved.

OFFICER ATTACK VIDEO | A suspected robbery attempt at a different cell phone store went much differently. It happened Wednesday at the Wireless Zone in Grand Rapids. As police attempted to arrest the suspect, he broke away, only to be tackled by the store manager. The officer was eventually able to detain the suspect after a scuffle, in which police say the suspect tried to grab the officer’s gun.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL GAS PRICES | If you’re filling up your gas tank during the holiday weekend, prepare for a little plain at the pump. Prices around Grand Rapids jumped ahead of Memorial Day weekend. According to GasBuddy, the current average in Grand Rapids is now over $3 a gallon. AAA predicts more than 37 million people are traveling this weekend.

FORECAST | Showers pass through, mostly in the morning, but the breezy winds and chilly air lasts all day. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.