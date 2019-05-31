CUTS TO CAR INSURANCE | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law an overhaul of Michigan's car insurance system that will let drivers forego unlimited medical benefits to cover crash injuries Thursday. Whitmer called it a "historic day" because the cost of auto insurance will go down.

WHITMER ON ROAD FUNDING | Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says discussions with the Republican-led Legislature on her fuel tax proposal can "start in earnest" now that she has signed a bipartisan auto insurance overhaul.

GRPS & MENTAL HEALTH | Starting up in the fall, there will be new systems in place to help kids better address their mental health and get the help they need. The program will place a licensed behavioral health provider in three GRPS schools that currently don't have mental health services available to students.

GM SEAT BELT PROBE | The U.S. government's highway safety agency is investigating whether a 5-year-old General Motors seat belt recall fixed the problem. The agency says it will assess the effectiveness of the recall and evaluate the durability of the cables.

TRUMP HITS MEXICO WITH TARIFF | In a surprise announcement that could compromise a major trade deal, President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is slapping a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports to pressure the country to do more to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.

THE FORECAST | A sunny Friday will be followed by another round of rain starting Friday night. Today will be sunny, warmer and more humid.

5 Day Planner - May 30, 2019

13 On Your Side

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.