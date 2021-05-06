Early Morning Rush: Friday, May 7, 2021

Here's what you should know for Friday, May 7.

GRPD ARREST INVESTIGATION | County Commissioner Robert S. Womack says GRPD used force and arrested the wrong person on Sunday evening. In a video of the incident posted to Facebook, multiple people can be heard telling police that they "got the wrong person." Police threw Coleman to the ground, arrested him and he was later charged with resisting and obstructing after being put in jail.

GRPD BUDGET REVIEW | Grand Rapids hosted a virtual town hall on the city's proposed budget Thursday night. A large portion of the night was spent discussing the budget for the Grand Rapids Police Department. Despite the town hall meeting, the group Defund the GRPD still doesn't feel like the community is being heard.

VACCINE PASSPORT BILL | Michigan State House Republicans have introduced a bill aimed at stopping Michigan from implementing COVID-19 vaccination passport requirements. House Bill 4667 would "prohibit producing, issuing, or providing an incentive for COVID-19 vaccination passports."

LAKE EXPRESS FERRY RESUMES TODAY | The Lake Express ferry resumes service today. The ferry is a direct route from Muskegon to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It has been shut down since October, when it closed for the winter season. The ferry crosses Lake Michigan four times each day during the spring and summer season.

