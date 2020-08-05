MI SAFE START PLAN | During a Thursday update, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer detailed the six phases of her "MI Safe Start Plan" to re-engage Michigan's economy. Whitmer said the state is currently in phase three. The six phases are: uncontrolled growth, persistent spread, flattening, improving, containing, and post-pandemic.

MANUFACTURING RESUMES MONDAY | Manufacturing workers, including Michigan's Big 3 auto companies, are allowed the return to work Monday, May 11 as part of the governor's MI Safe Start Plan. The facilities must adopt measure to protect their workers from the spread of the virus, including a daily entry screening protocol.

MUSKEGON COUNTY TESTING EXPANSION | On Thursday, Muskegon County public health officials announced county residents have even more access to COVID-19 testing through expanded testing criteria, federal resources, and new partnerships. Places like the Hackley Community Care Center, Rite Aid, Walmart and other health care facilities offer appointment-based, drive-thru or curbsidse testing options.

GEORGIA JOGGER ARRESTED | Two men, a father and son, have been arrested and charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was shot and killed by two armed men while jobbed through a south Georgia neighborhood. Authorities said the arrests come months after authorities said the pair followed and confront Arbery with guns, after they said he looked like a man they suspected of breaking into homes in their neighborhood.

GOODWILL DROP-OFFS | If you've done some spring cleaning and want to donate clothing and small household items, good news. Goodwill stores all over West Michigan are opening drive-thru sites for drop-offs Friday. Stores will implement a touchless system at some locations reopening. Call your local Goodwill to see if they are accepting donations before leaving items at the stores.

FORECAST | Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy and colder with highs around 45°. Overnight temperatures are expected to plummet to near or below freezing for several nights ahead.

5 Day Planner - May 7, 2020

