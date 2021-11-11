Early Morning Rush: Friday, Nov. 12

Here's what you should know for Friday, Nov. 12.

MERCY HEALTH COVID: Right now, both Spectrum Health and Mercy Health are approaching their highest COVID patient totals. Spectrum currently has 303, compared to 350 at this time last year. Mercy has 97, its peak being 221.

KELLOGG STRIKE LATEST: The Kellogg's strike does not appear to be coming to an end any time soon. The company says it gave the union its best and last offer, but that expired at midnight without the union even taking it up for a vote.

BIDEN TO VISIT MICHIGAN: President Joe Biden returns to Michigan next week. Wednesday, he'll visit a GM factory in Detroit to discuss his newly passed infrastructure bill. It accelerates the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations, reduces emissions and creates good-paying jobs.

FORECAST: Lake-effect rain and snow through the weekend with much-cooler temperatures. Get the full forecast here.

