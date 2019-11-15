OPENING DAY | Nov. 15 is Opening Day in Michigan -- the start of firearm deer season and the excitement is real for many in West Michigan. Students and staff in Hart, Hesperia, White Cloud, and Newaygo all take a day off to hunt.

IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY | Today is the second day of public impeachment hearings and the House will hear from just one witness -- Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was targeted by the president's allies in a "smear" campaign now central to the inquiry.

FORD RECALL | Ford is recalled over 168,000 F-150 pickup trucks in North America to fix an electrical problem that could cause engine stalling or fires. The recall covers certain trucks from the 2019 and 2020 model years that were built starting June 24 until Oct. 1.

MUSKEGON POT SHOP | A Muskegon medical marijuana retailer could be one of only a dozen across the state to start selling recreational marijuana in the coming weeks. The owner of Park Place Provisionary credits city leaders in Muskegon for acting so quickly.

STEELERS v. BROWN FIGHT | Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett could be facing an unprecedented league suspension for his violent outburst Thursday night, when he ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and clubbed him on the head during the final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win -- starting a full on brawl between the two teams.

FORECAST | Today there will be morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine and not as cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

