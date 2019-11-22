EMPTY THE SHELTERS | The Kent County Animal Shelter is overflowing with animals and now they're hoping to connect them all with new families and homes through an Empty the Shelters event Friday and Saturday.

SALAD RECALL | Dozens of salad bowls varieties are under recall because the lettuce could be contaminated with E. coli. The FDA is working to trace back where the romaine lettuce came from.

LONGBRIDGE ROAD REOPENED | The 7-month detour on Longbridge Road near Pentwater is finally over. The bridge reopened to traffic on Thursday after it was closed due to flooding caused by high water on Pentwater Lake.

DRIVE NOT MOVING | Co-owner and Pistons legend Ben Wallace sat down with 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Jamal Spencer and told him that the Drive will continue to call Grand Rapids home. But the move to Detroit may be discussed sometime in the future.

LOWELL WEED STORE | The first recreational marijuana store in Kent County could be open in early 2020. An Ada Township man and his business partner plan to renovate the Family Video on Main Street in Lowell, right next to Taco Bell.

SCHOOL SPIRIT CHALLENGE | November is a big month for us here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE -- we spend the whole month signing up areas schools for our School Spirit Challenge to gather toys for Toys for Tots. Get all the details here.

FORECAST | Today there will be morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 30s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

