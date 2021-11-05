Early Morning Rush: Friday, Nov. 5

Here's what you should know for Friday, Nov. 5.

DEPUTY FUNERAL TODAY: Deputy David Cook will be laid to rest later today. The Kent County Sheriff's Deputy passed away Monday from COVID-19 complications. Today at noon, a small funeral will be held at City Church in Rockford. The public is welcome to line the two-mile procession route starting at Pederson Funeral Home, also in Rockford, around 11:45 a.m.

SCHWALLIER'S FIRE: Multiple crews responded to Schwallier's Country Basket in Sparta on reports of a fire Thursday night. According to Schwallier's Facebook page the fire broke out in one of the large supply sheds. The extent of the damage is still unknown, but they say no one was injured.

LINCOLN COUNTRY CLUB: The Lincoln Country Club along Lake Michigan Drive is coming down. In August, the Walker City Commission approved a re-zoning proposal for the property. A developer NOW wants to build houses, apartments, and stores... north of Lake Michigan Drive.

GR RESTAURANT WEEK STARTS: Your chance to get a taste of the city begins today with the start of Grand Rapids Restaurant week. Restaurant owners say they are looking forward to customers in person after las year was mostly takeout.

FORECAST: Some sunshine returns along with milder temperatures through the weekend.

