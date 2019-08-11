BLOOMBERG FOR PRESIDENT | Billionaire and former mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg is opening the door to a 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, warning that the current field of candidates is ill equipped to defeat President Donald Trump.

BUDGET LATEST | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP leaders said Thursday they were close to agreeing on restoring some of the vetoed funding during a budget impasses, but a deal remained elusive due to a clash over limiting Whitmer's power to shift funds within individual departments.

RED KETTLE CAMPAIGN | It feels like the very start of the holiday season each year -- the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Christmas Campaign is back. The campaign kicks off Friday at noon at the Knapp's Crossing D&W in Grand Rapids.

BUBLÉ IN GR | Michael Bublé is set to perform at the Van Andel Arena downtown Grand Rapids March 2020 and tickets to the show go on sale Monday, Nov. 18.

TOYS FOR TOTS | The holiday season is fast approaching, which means its Toys for Tots is gearing up. The annual event helps children in numerous West Michigan community celebrate Christmas with brand-new toys. Find registration information right here.

FORECAST | Today will be mostly sunny and cold with a few lake-effect snow showers. Highs around 30° north and in the low to mid 30s elsewhere.

