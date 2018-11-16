Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

MORE SNOW ON THE WAY | Snow early Friday followed by another round of snow early Saturday.

DEATH TOLL RISES, NUMBER OF MISSING SKYROCKETS | 63 people are dead and many more are missing in California wildfires. The White House announced Thursday that it is still arranging details of President Trump's trip to California.

KALAMAZOO BABY DEATH | Suspect could be arraigned today in death of 7 month old.

MILITARY MEMBERS CHARGES WITH MURDER | Four military personnel have been charged in connection with the June 2017 death of an Army Green Beret.

SALMONELLA RECALLS | For ground beef and raw turkey. Everything you need to know to keep your family safe.

For these stories and so many more, join 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings.

© 2018 WZZM