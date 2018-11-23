Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

BLACK FRIDAY | This shopping day isn't what it used to be. It's evolved to more of a marathon than a door-busting sprint. But you can still score some awesome deals. We want to know if you'll be shopping this Black Friday -- vote now!

WEATHER CHANGES | It'll be warmer to start your weekend, but there is rain in sight for your Friday night.

SHOTS FIRED | Late last night, shots rang out on the south side of Grand Rapids. Police have no suspects at this point.

GO FUND ME | A page has been set up to help the family of a little girl who was shot earlier this week in Grand Rapids.

MALL SHOOTING | A gunman is dead after being shot and killed by police at a mall in Hoover, Alabama overnight.

CIRCLE OF LIFE | It's the teaser trailer everyone is talking about. Disney fans are getting ready for a live action version of The Lion King.

For these stories and so many more, join 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings.

© 2018 WZZM