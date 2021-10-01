Early Morning Rush: Friday, Oct. 1

Here's what you should know for Friday, Oct. 1.

BERRIEN COUNTY POLICE SHOOTING: Law enforcement shot and killed a man armed with a knife Thursday night in Berrien County when he charged at them, police said.

Police said they tried to deescalate the situation with verbal commands and less than lethal rounds, but when the man charged at them, police said they had to use lethal force.

Despite life-saving measures, the man succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

WANT IT? BUY IT: If you're willing to place a bid, some of your favorite pieces of art can come home with you at the end of ArtPrize.

ArtPrize is hosting an online auction in partnership with a local auction company, Miedema Auctioneering INC.

ALLENDALE STATUE VANDALISM UPDATE: Officials in a western Michigan community have decided not to pursue criminal charges against people who vandalized a statue of Confederate and Union Civil War soldiers with a Black child kneeling between them.

The Allendale Township board on Thursday said proceeding with the case would require time and resources and only create more divisiveness.

FORECAST | Another sunny, warm, and pleasant day. Rain and clouds return over the weekend.

