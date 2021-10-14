Early Morning Rush: Friday, Oct. 15

Here's what you should know for Friday, Oct. 15.

JAIL NURSE GUARDS: A jail nurse in Muskegon will not go to trial after she was charged with involuntary manslaughter. The A.G.'s Office says a lock of action by the guards and the nurse led to an inmate death while he was on suicide watch, but a judge disagreed and said their isn't enough evidence.

10 DOGS IN UHAUL: Norton Shores Police are investigating after they found 10 dogs locked inside a U-Haul in a Meijer parking lot. The dogs are all healthy and doing well. They're in the care of Pound Buddies. The owners say they were left inside the truck due to a string of unfortunate circumstances.

BRIDGE CARDS: You won't be able to use Bridge Cards from 11 p.m. Saturday night to 11 a.m. Sunday morning, as a system upgrade is taking place. The outage will also affect people who use "cash assistance benefits," or WIC. State leaders say the system upgrade will provide easier access to benefits.

GRIFFINS HOME OPENER: The Griffins will hit the ice for their season opener Friday night. With an expected sold out crowd, there are new COVID-19 safety measures in place. Without fan at Griffins games last year, Van Andel Arena lost out on a lot of business.

FORECAST | The final day of significant rainfall. More fall-like temperatures return this weekend.

