UAW LATEST | The UAW Union has reached an agreement with General Motors. Now union workers get to vote on whether to accept it or not.

CELEBRATING 100 YEARS | The Grand Rapids chapter of the NAACP is celebrating 100 years in the community.

CEASEFIRE IN SYRIA | U.S. officials are calling it a ceasefire, though Turkish officials are only calling it a pause in the violence that has taken place in Syria after the U.S. pulled troops from part of the country. Despite the agreement, the fighting continued Friday morning.

QUID PRO QUO | Yesterday, President Trump's acting chief of staff acknowledged the administration withheld 400 million dollars in military aid from Ukraine for political gain. He has since claimed his words were misconstrued.

SPACEWALK | Months after their original space walk was scheduled to happen, women aboard the ISS will be participating in the first all women space walk.

SUNRISE SIDELINES | James and Laura are spending the morning with the Crusaders at Unity Christian High School in Hudsonville.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVORITE? | Crunch and Kit Kat are facing off in today's Candy Bracket match up. Vote for your favorite.

FORECAST | A stunning weekend ahead for October.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

