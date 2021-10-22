Early Morning Rush: Friday, Oct. 22

Here's what you should know for Friday, Oct. 22.

GR SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: The victim of a Tuesday night shooting has been identified by her family as 20-year-old Kendall Frost, of Grand Rapids. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Paris Avenue SE and Griggs Street SE. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

BENTON HARBOR WATER MAIN: The water main the broke in Benton Harbor earlier this week is now repaired. It caused the city to lose water pressure from Wednesday into Thursday. Despite the fix, some Benton Harbor area school buildings will remain closed today for the second straight day.

MICH FURNITURE VACCINES: West Michigan's big three furniture manufacturers have announced that they will require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in response to President Joe Biden's federal vaccine mandate. MillerKnoll is offering employees up to four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated.

AMWAY RIVER BANK RUN: The Amway River Bank Run returns this weekend back to its original format for the first time in more than two years. It will include a 5-K, 10-K, and 25-K starting tomorrow morning.

FORECAST: Small chances for light rain left in the forecast, along with much cooler temperatures. Get the full forecast here.

