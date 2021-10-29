Early Morning Rush: Friday, Oct. 29

Here's what you should know for Friday, Oct. 29.

CORNERSTONE NO CONFIDENCE: Gerson Moreno-Riano faces backlash heading into his tenure as president at Cornerstone University. Faculty have alleged that Moreno-Riano is opposed to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the school. They say he has created an environment of fear and suspicion by firing staff who support DEI.

MUSK. CO CASINO: The former Great Lakes Downs Racetrack in Fruitport Township remains covered in tall weeds even though the U.S. Department of Interior granted the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians approval in December to build a $180 million casino on the property.

WITMARK DEMO: Thursday afternoon, demolition began on the former Witmark building in Plainfield Charter Township. The building is being torn down because of its "blighted and hazardous condition." Workers have installed security fencing around the site, and plan to remove the building's roof and knock out the outside walls by the end of the week.

TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Halloween is quickly approaching and trick-or-treating will start as soon as Friday for some West Michigan towns. 13 On Your Side found out all the trick-or-treating dates and times across the area.

FORECAST: Soggy Friday with seasonable temperatures. Dry weather returns for Halloween Weekend. Get the full forecast here.

