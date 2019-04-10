DRESSER RECALLS | DANGER. One million dressers, sold at a popular superstore, are being recalled because they can easily tip-over and possibly hurt young children who may try to climb on them.

VAPING STUDIES | The Center for Disease Control says the number of vaping related illnesses is now more than 1,000. Symptoms include severe, shortness of breath, fatigue, and chest pain. New reports from the Mayo Clinic says the damage looks like "chemical burns".

MICHIGAN STREET PROJECT | Changes coming to Michigan Street in Grand Rapids are focused on safety. Be sure to plan extra time on your drive Saturday due to construction.

WEEKEND COUNTRY CONCERTS | After cancelling his concert last week, Luke Bryan has announced the date of the make up show. Plus, Eric Church will be at Van Andel tonight.

SUNRISE SIDELINES | The 13 ON YOUR SIDE morning team is in Grandville today ahead of their game against Hudsonville tonight.

FORECAST | That fall feeling has finally arrived. Today is the coolest day we've had in West Michigan in months, and tomorrow we've got another shot at rain.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.