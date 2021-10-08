Early Morning Rush: Friday, Oct. 8

Here's what you should know for Friday, Oct. 8.

MUSKEGON OHIO TROOPER SHOT: Ohio State Highway Patrol have captured the Muskegon man who shot an Ohio state trooper. Police say Robert Tramaine Hathorn was captured at 1:30 pm. Thursday afternoon. Trooper Josef M. Brobst of the Findlay Post sustained serious, yet non-life-threatening, injuries.

WYOMING REAL ESTATE LAWSUIT: A lawsuit has been filed against seven members of the Wyoming Police Department and the City of Wyoming after the officers detained three Black men touring a house for sale in August. Realtor Eric Brown was showing a house to Roy Thorne and his teenage son. A neighbor called police on the men, claiming that squatters were in the vacant home.

HIGGINS THE DOG UPDATE: The man caught on camera beating a dog in Grand Rapids has bonded out of custody. Jon Robert Wilcox, 25, is facing a charge of animal cruelty, which is a misdemeanor offense. The dog, Higgins, is still being evaluated for injuries.

MONSTER JAM RETURNS: Monster Jam is making its return to Grand Rapids and the Van Andel Arena. The event was supposed to happen in March 2020 but got postponed due to COVID. It's kicking off tonight at 7 p.m. with multiple shows Saturday and Sunday.

FORECAST | Above-average temperatures and slightly humid conditions persist. On-and-off showers today. Get the full forecast here.

