FIREFIGHTERS HURT | Two firefighters were hurt while fighting a house fire on Glade Street in Muskegon. Three people were trapped at one point but all of them made it out.

SHOWERY, BLUSTERY | It's not going to be a pretty start to your weekend. We're in for some rain and windy conditions.

BILLIONAIRE STATUS | That's right -- billion, with a "B." The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $970 million and may be over a billion dollars by the time the numbers are picked tonight at 11.

HARDWARE UP FOR GRABS | East Kentwood and Rockford battle for the OK Red title tonight. Zeeland East and Unity Christian will play for the OK Green title. Saugatuck and Fennville will play for the SAC Lakeshore crown. We'll be covering all that and more on 13 On Your Sidelines.

SUNRISE SIDELINES | Before we get to the highlights tonight, it's time to celebrate the achievements of one great West Michigan school. The finale of this year's Sunrise Sidelines takes us to Oakridge High School. Tune in from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to fly with the Eagles.

CANDY BRACKET | It is the final match up in the first round of our Halloween candy bracket. Do you like M&M's or gummy bears better? Click here to vote.

