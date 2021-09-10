Early Morning Rush: Friday, Sept. 10

Here's what you should know for Friday, Sept. 10.

BIDEN VAX MANDATE: In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

MICH VAX PORTAL: The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Thursday the Michigan Immunization Portal, which allows Michiganders to access their vaccination records online. Users will be able to view, download and print their immunization records that are posted in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR).

GRPD CHIEF RESPONDS TO ARREST VID: Chief Eric Payne of the Grand Rapids Police Department is speaking out after an arrest made last week at a McDonald's sparked viral attention. The video, which was uploaded to social platform TikTok, accumulated over 200,000 views and an internal investigation by the department.

9/11 EVENTS GOING ON THIS WEEKEND: There are several ways this weekend to pay tribute to the lives lost 20 years ago in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. These include the Memorial stair climb at LMCU Ballpark. Heart of West Michigan United Way is hosting a day of service also, and the Freedom Cruise starts at 10 a.m. at Sparta High School.

Forecast | Plenty of sunshine and warm air in the forecast. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

