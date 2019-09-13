DEBATE RECAP | The Democratic debate in Houston came at a pivotal point as many voters move past their summer vacations and start to pay closer attention to the campaign. The prime-time debate Thursday also elevated several struggling candidates, giving them a chance to introduce themselves to millions of Americans who are just beginning to follow the race.

POWER OUTAGE UPDATE | Consumers Energy crews have worked around the days to restore power to West Michigan after severe storms Wednesday. As of 5:30 a.m. on Friday, most communities in the area regained power. Kent County was one of the hardest hit areas and more than 5,500 were still without power.

MUSKEGON OFFICER FIRED | The Muskegon Police officer who displayed a framed Ku Klux Klan (KKK) application in his home has been fired, the Muskegon City Manager confirmed Thursday. A couple touring officer Charles Anderson's home for sale found the document.

GRPS TEACHER SENTENCED | A former Grand Rapids teacher was sentenced to 35 years in prison for pulling a teenage girl into what a federal prosecutor called “a depraved world of grotesque sexual sadism.’’ Philip G. Paauwe pleaded guilty in June to coercion and enticement of a minor for convincing a teen in Florida to send him sexually-explicit photos.

FORECAST | Rain and thunderstorms likely early Friday followed by lower humidity levels. Today will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with more rain and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s with dew points in the 70s.

