News

Early Morning Rush: Friday, Sept. 17

Here's what you should know for Friday, Sept. 17.
Credit: 13 OYS

DEATH INVESTIGATION The Kent County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in the 7000 block of Cannon Place Drive NE in Cannon Township. Police say there is no threat to the public.

MICHIGAN BREAKTHROUGH STUDYAccording to a new University of Michigan study, fewer than one-percent of fully vaccinated Michiganders are getting infected with coronavirus. The same study says breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths among fully vaccinated Michiganders are even more rare.

CROSSING GUARD HIT: A car struck a crossing guard Thursday morning in Grand Rapids. Police said the incident happened around 7:55 a.m. in the area of 36th Street and Poinsettia Avenue. The crossing guard sustained minor injuries.

CEDAR FB COACH: Cedar Springs High School defensive line coach and teacher Kevin Martens died unexpectedly on Thursday, school officials announced. At this time, the cause of death has not been released.

Forecast | Warm, summery Friday, then cooler, more comfortable Saturday and Sunday. Get the full forecast here.

Credit: 13 On Your Side
5 Day Planner - September 16, 2021

