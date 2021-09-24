Early Morning Rush: Friday, Sept. 24

Here's what you should know for Friday, Sept. 24.

NDAA AMENDMENT: Families are one step closer to healing after nearly 70 years. Thursday night, an amendment to the annual defense policy bill was debated and passed on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to recover the remains of of two local servicemen killed in a military plane crash in Alaska.

CDC RECOMMENDATION: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday.

BUS DRIVER SHORTAGE : A bus driver shortage is impacting schools across the country. Here in West Michigan, districts are trying to tackle the problem a variety of different ways. Forest Hills hosted a job fair-- they say they've recieved dozens of applications and hope to resolve the issue soon

JILL BIDEN IN MICHIGAN: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Oakland County today, as part of a 5-state bus tour highlighting the return to in-person learning. t's her last stop. She's expected to speak about the "Build Back Better Agenda".

FORECAST | Sunshine returns Today; then after showers Friday night, a seasonable weekend. Get the full forecast here.

