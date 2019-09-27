EEE IN KENT COUNTY | Officials have verified a case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Kent County. A deer was found to have the potentially deadly disease.

RESCHEDULED GAMES | Some schools in West Michigan have rescheduled their Friday night football games, hoping to avoid issues with EEE.

JUDGE RULES ON FAITH BASED ADOPTION | A Michigan judge has ruled religious-based adoption agencies that contract with the state are allowed to refuse to place children in LGBT homes.

ARMED AND DANGEROUS | Police are searching for Uriah D. Beauford who they believe may be in Grand Rapids. He is a suspect in a Benton Harbor shooting on Monday.

SUSPECT ID'd IN KZOO SHOOTING | Authorities have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting in Kalamazoo last week. Police are still searching for him and released photos of him in hopes the community can help then locate him.

FORECAST | Pack your rain jacket, heavy rain and some storms are expected this evening. Highs in the low 70s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

