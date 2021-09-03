Early Morning Rush: Friday, Sept. 3

Here's what you should know for Friday, Sept. 3.

GM PRODUCTION HALTING | The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at eight of its 15 North American assembly plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

SAUGATUCK CREEPER | A 17-year-old student was leaving Saugatuck High School around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when a man attempted to grab her. Police say the student was leaning into her car at the rear passenger door when the suspect, a skinny white man in his early 20’s with short, messy blonde hair, grabbed her just above the waist.

WHITMER NO MANDATE | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer still doesn't appear anywhere close to reinstating a mask mandate to combat rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan. The governor says she believes local departments of public health that work closely with schools are in the best position to put policies in place that reflect the needs of families in each community.

BALLPARK CONCERT BENEFIT TONIGHT | Enjoy some live music tonight during an outdoor concert benefit at the Historic Sullivan Field in Grand Rapids. Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers are headlining the inaugural BallPark Jam. The concert starts at 5 and will benefit renovations of the historic stadium.

Forecast | More clouds at the beginning of the holiday weekend followed by sunny skies at the end. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.