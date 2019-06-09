DORIAN WEAKENING | After triggering tornadoes in South Carolina, Hurricane Dorian was closing in for a possible direct hit Friday on North Carolina's Outer Banks, a string of low-lying islands, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm.

DOWNTOWN HOTEL OPENS | A grand opening for the Hyatt Place hotel in downtown Grand Rapids takes place today. The hotel features a pool and fitness center, a bar that sells Starbucks coffee around the clock as well as beer, wine, cider and spirits.

MAN SHOT OVERNIGHT | The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is investigating a shooting on the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue NW. It happened just after 9:30 p.m. last night and the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

CELL PHONE ROBBERS CHARGED | Four suspects were charged and arraigned Thursday in connection to two cell phone store break-ins Tuesday morning.

MSU FINED | The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday it will fine Michigan State University a record $4.5 million and require the university to make major changes to its Title IX procedures following the sexual assault case against Dr. Larry Nassar.

FORECAST | Mostly cloudy and mild today with scattered showers into the afternoon. Highs around the 70s.

