CLIMATE CHANGE PROTEST | Climate activists are planning climate strikes Friday as part of a global protest calling on world leaders to better address climate change. Around 20 events are taking place in Michigan.

COLT HALTS PRODUCTION OF AR-15 | The West Hartford, Connecticut-based company has received some criticism from gun rights advocates for moving away from the civilian market.

ANOTHER VAPING DEATH | Missouri officials announced the death a man at a St. Louis hospital, marking the eighth from vaping-related illness in the U.S.

SHOOTING SUSPECT SOUGHT | Investigation continues after 2 injured in shooting on Grand Rapids' southeast side.

FREE DENTAL DAY | Today, a local Grand Rapids clinic is offering free dental services to help families in need.

WEEKEND FORECAST | Higher humidity moves in along with higher chances for weekend rain.

SUNRISE SIDELINES KICK OFF | We are in the thick of high school football season — which means Sunrise Sidelines is back for the third season! Friday morning, James Starks and Laura Hartman visited Montague High School. Check out the highlights right here!

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.