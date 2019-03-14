THREAT OF SEVERE WEATHER | A cold front will sweep across West Michigan Thursday afternoon triggering a line of strong storms.

DEATH INVESTIGATION | Person of interest identified after two people found dead in Grand Rapids.

CHILD ABDUCTED | An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night just before midnight. The suspects have been arrested.

FIAT-CHRYSLER RECALL | Fiat Chrysler is voluntarily recalling 862,520 vehicles in the U.S. because they don't meet the country's emission standards.

BETO FOR PRESIDENT | Democrat Beto O'Rourke officially announced his campaign this morning. The man who nearly beat Republican Ted Cruz in deep red Texas, has a quickly built a national following.